WATCH: Israel Uncovers Hamas HQ in Children’s Hospital; Weapons, Evidence of Hostages

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side.



Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video Monday night showing evidence that the Palestinian Hamas terror organization used the Al-Rantisi Hospital for Children in western Gaza to house weapons and perhaps hostages.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, visited the site of the hospital and showed that it was near the home of a Hamas naval commando leader, which was also close to a school, putting both of those civilian sites in danger. Hagari also showed a tunnel next to the commando leader’s house, which was supplied with electricity from solar panels. Hagari noted that the IDF was using robots to probe the tunnel and had already found that it led to a bulletproof door that was reinforced against explosions.

