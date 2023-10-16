Watch — Israel Targets Hezbollah Bases in Lebanon After Border Skirmishes

Footage released by the IDF showing the Destruction of multiple Hezbollah Operations Bases in Southern Lebanon by the Israeli Air Force over the last 24 Hours. pic.twitter.com/3maMsJNony — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 15, 2023

Video circulating online appears to capture Israeli Air Force (IAF) targetting Hezbollah bases amid skirmishes on their northern border with Lebanon.“Footage released by the IDF showing the Destruction of multiple Hezbollah Operations Bases in Southern Lebanon by the Israeli Air Force over the last 24 Hours,” announced Open Source Intelligence Monitor.One Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was reportedly killed overnight.As the AFP noted, the Israel-Hamas war has sparked widespread fear that it could lead to Hezbollah attacking Israel from the northern border of Lebanon, which could lead to a full-scale war involving multiple countries, including the United States: In a statement Sunday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a new attack in northern Israel, near the Hanita kibbutz, saying it had killed or wounded several soldiers and destroyed two tanks and another military vehicle. And the Palestinian Hamas, which has fighters in Lebanon, said it had fired several rockets into northern Israel. Israeli fighter jets have struck several Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, according to the Israeli army.Heiko Wimmen, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the situation on the northern border has become “extremely dangerous.”

