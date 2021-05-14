Breitbart:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported Thursday that it had conducted an airstrike on an intelligence headquarters used by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, killing “dozens” of other terrorist operatives who were inside the building.

The Times of Israel reported:

The Israel Defense Forces says it just conducted an airstrike on a Hamas intelligence facility with dozens of terrorist operatives inside.

The military says the site served as the main command center for its surveillance network.

It is not immediately clear how many Hamas members are killed in the strike.