Now that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has been declared by the media to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, it appears the coronavirus pandemic has magically disappeared — just as had been expected.

How so? The same Democrat politicians and liberal media figures who spent months promoting authoritarian decrees pertaining to masks, large gatherings and lockdowns have seemingly jettisoned all of their prior concerns.

Case in point: While celebrating Biden’s alleged victory with a large, tightly-packed crowd outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn his Saturday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ripped off his mask like a Scooby-Doo villain.

He then proceeded to loudly yell and spit his joy to a crowd of Democrats.

Watch:

Chuck also said, “Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida, we don’t want him here anymore in New York!” pic.twitter.com/Vc3JtsBz62 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile Kaley McEnany tweeted “Where is @joebiden on the superspreader events?”

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

