Psychotic Psychologist Claims When Baby Boys Unclip Their Onesies Are Messaging Parents They Are Trans

Meet Dr. Diane Ehrensaft….



Dr. Diane Ehrensaft is a developmental & clinical psychologist, Director of Mental Health & founding member of the Child & Adolescent Gender Center, ass prof of pediatrics at UCSF & chief psychologist at Benioff Children’s Hospital



Ehrensaft explains that baby girls pulling bows out of their hair, and baby boys opening the snaps of their onesie “to make a dress”, are trying to send a message that they are trans.

