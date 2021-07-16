WTOL11 – Toledo:

These brave police officers walked right into the gun fire.

A July 4 block party in Toledo, Ohio, turned into a fatal shooting as more than 300 people fought and shots were fired by multiple shooters.

The shooting during a large block party left multiple people injured – including an 11-year-old who was shot and a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed – early Monday morning in central Toledo.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said Monday at a news conference that 12 people were shot during the incident, including 17-year-old Stephon Johnson, who was airlifted to a hospital in Ann Abor, Mich., where he later died.

Four other victims are 19 years old, one is 18, two are 17, two are 16, one is 15 and one is 11.A 51-year-old male was also involved.

All of the other victims are expected to be okay, per TPD.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 for anyone who has information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

