The city of El Paso is “reaching the breaking point” as unprecedented numbers of illegal aliens continue to slam the state of Texas, according to reports.

Nearly 7,500 ‘encounters’ were recorded during a 3-day span last week in Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector as untold more migrants slipped into the U.S. unchecked.

WATCH: Illegals Swarming Busy El Paso Highwayspic.twitter.com/is3scsRMfo — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) December 19, 2022

Footage of illegal aliens swarming a busy highway in El Paso was shared on social media.

The video was obtained by Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli who says Border Patrol officials are in a state of panic as agents are “pulled from the ‘line,’” despite the deluge of migrant entries.