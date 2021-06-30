The Post Millennial:

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota slammed Jewish House Democratic colleagues during an interview on CNN interview Tuesday, claiming that they “haven’t been partners in justice.”

CNN Jake Tapper brought up examples of Omar’s antisemitic statements, such as her February 2019 comments where she said lawmakers “support Israel because it’s all about the Benjamins,” which, he said, “implies that politicians only support Israel because of money.”

Omar also said, Tapper noted, that Israel “has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Tapper asked, “Do you understand why some of your fellow house Democrats, especially Jews, find that language antisemitic?”

Omar responded, “I have welcomed any time. You know, my colleagues have asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me. I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice.”

Omar said that Jewish Democrats in the House “haven’t been, you know, equally engaging, in seeking justice around the world. And I, and I think, you know, I will continue to, to do that.”

“It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t,” Omar said in justification of her antisemitism, “to be a voice in finding, accountability, asking for mechanisms for justice, for those who are maligned, oppressed and who have had injustice done to them.”

