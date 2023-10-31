WATCH — IDF General Addresses Troops: ‘We will Fight Them in the Alleys, We Will Fight Them in the Tunnels’

The commanding officer of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman, broadcast a radio message to the ground troops Tuesday as they prepared to embark on a wider mission within the Gaza Strip against Hamas.

"כולם מביטים בנו כעת. כמוני, הם סומכים עליכם ומאמינים בכם, אתם דור הניצחון":



פקודת ההתקפה של מפקד פיקוד הדרום, אלוף ירון פינקלמן לכוחות היבשה הפועלים ברצועת עזה. pic.twitter.com/w00j96RF92 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 31, 2023

The translation is as follows:

Stations of the Southern Command, attention:

We are going into the attack against Hamas and the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip.



Our objective is one: victory.



It does not make a difference how long the fight will be, how difficult. There is no result other than victory.



We will fight in professionally and powerfully, in the light of the values of the IDF in which we were trained, the first of which is commitment to the mission, and the pursuit of victory.



We will fight them in the alleys, we will fight them in the tunnels, we will fight them wherever it is necessary.



And we will strike the abominable enemy against which we stand.



My brother soldiers: the residents of Be’eri, Sderot, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, and the towns of the western Negev, and with them all the nation of Israel — everyone is watching us at this time.



Like me, they are relying on you, and they believe in you.



You are the generation of victory.



Attention: embark on your missions, strike the enemy. Over and out.

