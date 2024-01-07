WATCH: IDF Finds Hamas Terror Tunnels Under Gaza Luxury Beach Resort

🚨BREAKING: HAMAS TUNNELS UNDER GAZA HOTEL



IDF claims to have found a Hamas tunnel network beneath the Blue Beach Resort in northern Gaza.



During a raid, troops reportedly found multiple tunnel entrances and a cache of weapons in the hotel.



Source: Times of Israel pic.twitter.com/k232tp44BQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 5, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage Friday of a network of Hamas terror tunnels that it found under the Blue Beach Hotel, a luxury resort for Gaza’s elite.In a statement, the IDF said: The 162nd Division’s 14th Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom Special Engineering Unit, operated on a Hamas infrastructure with seven tunnels shafts and inside them terrorist quarters. The infrastructure is located at the Blue Beach Hotel in the northern Gaza Strip by the beach. Yahalom Unit forces identified the tunnels’ routes using a range of methods and destroyed the infrastructure this week. Hamas terrorists exploited the hotel as a shelter from where they planned and executed attacks both above and below ground. Many weapons were found under the hotel, including AK-47 assault rifles, explosives, and drones. During the course of combat, dozens of Hamas terrorists entrenched in the hotel fired anti-tank missiles at IDF forces, who returned fire. During the forces’ operations in the hotel area, the soldiers encountered and eliminated terrorists Over the past few months, reservists of the 14th Battalion operated in northern Gaza Strip in three locations: north of Jabalya, Beit Hanoun, and Gaza City. During the course of combat, the soldiers destroyed weapon stockpiles, missile launch sites, and underground command centers used by Hamas.The Blue Beach Hotel belies the description, common in Palestinian propaganda, of Gaza as an “open-air prison.”

