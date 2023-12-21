WATCH: IDF Destroys Tunnels Underneath ‘Elite Quarter’ of Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed a tunnel network Thursday used by the “elite” leaders of Hamas in the area of Shejaiya, in Gaza City, in northern Gaza.

The underground detonation, set by the combat engineers of the Yahalom (“Diamond”) unit, set off explosions underneath several city blocks.

The IDF said in a statement:

Last night (Wednesday), the IDF exposed the terrorist infrastructure embedded in Hamas’ “Elite Quarter” in Gaza City, including a large network of strategic underground tunnels which connect hideouts, and bureaus belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leadership. Today (Thursday), the network of tunnels was destroyed in a controlled manner.

More here.