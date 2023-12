WATCH: IDF wires with explosives the tunnels linked to Hamas's Gaza City HQ, and blows them up pic.twitter.com/xlgS205F6B — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 29, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Friday that soldiers had found a “hideout” belonging to Gaza-based Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar, as well as a tunnel underneath the building that led to a large underground command center, which was later destroyed.The Yahalom unit, which is a specialized unit of combat engineers that has expertise in finding and destroying tunnels, located Sinwar’s tunnel and the larger “headquarters” complex to which it was connected.

