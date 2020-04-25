Reuters:

German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life.

Protesters shouted “I want my life back” and held up signs with slogans such as “Protect constitutional rights”, “Freedom isn’t everything but without freedom, everything is nothing”, and “Daddy, what is a kiss?”

Police said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people.

Video courtesy of Ruptly channel

Some protesters tried to keep a distance from each other, sitting on the ground and wearing masks, but others clustered together.

More at Reuters