WATCH – ‘I gotta go to work, I’ve got bills!’ Black driver yells at BLM protesters blocking Texas highway

New York Post:

A black motorist is going viral after flipping out at Black Lives Matter protesters who blocked a Texas highway — getting them to let him through after screaming, “I gotta go to work!”

The unidentified motorist was filmed getting out of his pickup after a group of mostly white protesters blocked Austin’s I-35 late Saturday.

“Hey look, I understand the cause, I appreciate it — but I gotta go to work!” he told the group after getting out on the highway.

“I’m black — I gotta go to work! I got bills. I got kids. Get the f–k out my way!” he yelled as one of the protest leaders approached him.

The protesters — who moments earlier had been chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” — quickly parted, with several shouting to make sure the motorist was allowed through.

Other cars were still blocked, however, as a line of protesters was seen reforming and stretching across the highway.

Video courtesy of Sweet Ann channel

Read more at The New York Post

