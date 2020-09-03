Life Site:

Families came to Richmond to ‘support medical freedom’

“We have a situation where this unelected official has unilateral authority to make a medical choice for all Virginians, and Virginians are gathered together to say: That’s a problem, we don’t approve.”

Hundreds of freedom lovers came together in Virginia’s capital of Richmond earlier today to protest the mandates imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, specifically regarding vaccination. LifeSite’s Jim Hale was on site, interviewing speakers and participants at the “March Against Mandates.”

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, an unelected official, first said in August “that he plans to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for Virginians once one is made available to the public,” according to a report by a local ABC station.

Kathleen Medaries, Director of Communications and Strategy at Virginia Freedom Keepers, which organized today’s “March Against Mandates,” said that Oliver has the power to force Virginians to take the vaccine.

“He’s appointed by the governor’s office. And under emergency powers law, he is given the right to mandate that every adult and child receive a COVID shot if he deems it appropriate,” she said.

The law currently does not provide exemptions for those who do not want to take a vaccine mandated by the state government, and it does not allow even for a delay in getting the shot.

Medaries also pointed out the irony that the Virginia government, which in the context of abortion affirmed women who claimed, “my body, my choice,” now flips the script and says, “it’s your body, and it’s my choice.”

