The Gateway Pundit:

They want you to believe that the only violent protest in the history of Washington, DC was the one that just took place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On the morning of President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, hundreds of radical left-wing Antifa terrorists ascended upon Washington, DC to violently protest against the duly elected President, Donald Trump.

This angry mob of black-dressed Antifa thugs smashed storefronts and bus stops, smashed windows of store owners, and even set a black limousine on fire.

More at The Gateway Pundit