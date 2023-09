Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González reports from busy railway tracks in Piedras Negras, Mexico, where large groups of mostly-Venezuelan migrants are arriving daily before crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas.Migrants use this “free transportation” system to travel long distances during their journey to the U.S. from various points in Mexico.

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Migrants Reaching US Border by Train Every Day



— Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 15, 2023