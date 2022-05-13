BREITART:

Hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border into an overwhelmed Texas border sector near Eagle Pass, Texas. At one crossing, only two Border Patrol agents were on hand to process more than 100 migrants.

BREAKING: Another massive single group of 100+ are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. There are only 2 overwhelmed Border Patrol agents here at the moment with TX National Guard. I asked group where they’re from? Cuba, Venezuela, & Colombia. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/qw3PmWPdIM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2022

A group of well over 100 migrants streamed across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas. A Fox News crew captured the video of the migrants walking up to a gate in the Texas border fencing.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported there were only two Border Patrol agents on had when the group crossed. Texas National Guard soldiers deployed under Operation Lone Star stood by to assist. Melugin said the group identified themselves as citizens of Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Melugin called the group, “One of the biggest single groups I’ve ever seen during my border trips to Eagle Pass.”

About an hour later, the Fox News reporter tweeted a video of a woman carrying a small girl. She said smugglers in Mexico handed her the unknown toddler and directed her to bring the little girl across.

The two-year-old girl carried a note with instructions to contact her mother in Dallas, Texas. Melugin said the mother acted nonchalantly and said she expects the U.S. government to bring her daughter to her.

This was one of many groups witnessed crossing the border in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, Melugin tweeted another video showing a group of more than 110 migrants who crossed illegally. Another 150 crossed in the same area earlier in the day, he stated.

