WATCH: Hundreds of Illegals Living at Shelter Inside Major US Airport

VIDEO: This is what’s happening behind the black curtain. Our @NewsNation team obtained video of what migrants describe as “inhumane” conditions at a makeshift shelter inside Chicago’s O’Hare airport. When we asked to go inside the blocked off area, staff overseeing the migrants’… pic.twitter.com/mOk6d6VQtG — Emily Finn (@EmilyRoseFinn) September 5, 2023

Hundreds of illegal aliens are being sheltered inside a major U.S. airport as the Biden border crisis continues to spiral wildly out of control, according to reports.

Approximately 500 illegal migrants are living in a makeshift camp at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

Footage shot and obtained by News Nation shows ‘asylum seekers’ of all ages laying on cots and on the floor in an area hidden behind black curtains in the middle of a terminal.

“This is what’s happening behind the black curtain. Our News Nation team obtained video of what migrants describe as ‘inhumane’ conditions at a makeshift shelter inside Chicago’s O’Hare airport,” Emily Finn reported this week.