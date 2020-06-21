Sky News – Australia:

Sky News host Rita Panahi has warned people to take a stand against the Left’s definition of what constitutes a peaceful protest after widespread violence took place in rallies across the United States.

“The left love to redefine words,” she said.

“Now the left is redefining what peaceful means.

“Any protest that has seen multiple murders, bashings, widespread looting and destruction of property is not peaceful.”

“THIS is not peaceful …”

