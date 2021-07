Ian Miles Cheong on twitter:

This was Biden’s press conference today. Is he okay?

One wonders how much longer the media and the public can ignore this?

Just one example: In-between stuttering over the name of a detained American, he said “shoo me” for “excuse me”

There is more …

