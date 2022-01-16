BREITBART:

A video shot by a Dallas ABC news crew shows the final moments of the near 12-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue late Saturday night. The video shows what appears to be the three remaining hostages fleeing out a door followed shortly by a man holding a pistol.

VIDEO from the operation to recover hostages taken in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. 3 hostages seen running out, then the hostage taker, who quickly goes back inside. Shortly after, police storm the building and neutralize the suspect. pic.twitter.com/sLdmwJeVvY — Doge (@IntelDoge) January 16, 2022

In an exclusive video shot by WFAA photographer Josh Stephen, three men who appear to be the remaining hostages are seen running out a door of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Two men rushed out the door first, followed shortly by a third.

