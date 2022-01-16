BREITBART:
In an exclusive video shot by WFAA photographer Josh Stephen, three men who appear to be the remaining hostages are seen running out a door of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Two men rushed out the door first, followed shortly by a third.