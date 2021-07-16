The Gateway Pundit:

Meanwhile in the Democrat hell hole of the San Francisco Bay Area…

Two women in their 20s were attacked and carjacked Monday afternoon in a San Francisco Bay Area parking garage in broad daylight.

A witness sent video of the horrifying assault to local KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim and she released it to the public on Thursday afternoon.

The two women were visiting California and drove to the Emeryville Bay Street garage to return a pair of jeans to H&M when they were ambushed by at least three thieves.

According to KGO, the assailants ripped their purses away and stole their car.

One woman is seen on video screaming and fighting for her life as two assailants physically assault her and rob her.

KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim said since May there have been at least 3 victims of robbery and carjacking in that same parking garage.

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 & 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗷𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲’𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲: "I thought I was going to get kidnapped.”

⠀

Witnesses shared this w/me when Monday afternoon the victim & her friend, both in their late 20’s were assaulted, robbed & car stolen. pic.twitter.com/q8Ts9gdPb8 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 15, 2021

More at The Gateway Pundit