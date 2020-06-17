Daily Mail:

A gang of girls have attacked a 15-year-old in sickening assault in Melbourne

The brutal bashing was filmed by one of the bullies at a busy train station

The victim was kicked and punched and left with bruising and broken ribs

A gang of girls kicked, punched and stomped on a teenager in a sickening unprovoked assault that left her with broken ribs and suspected facial fractures.

The 15-year-old victim was alone and waiting for a train at Melbourne‘s Southern Cross Station when she was set upon by eight females who filmed their brazen Sunday afternoon attack.

In the video, a girl in a black tracksuit can be seen sitting on a platform bench when another female punches her in the face. One of the attackers then punches the sitting teen in the face so hard it snaps her head back. As the injured victim turns her head away she is then punched in the back of the head five more times.

The rest of the horrific assault is not captured on video but the mother of the victim told 7News, she was then dragged to the ground and stomped on.

In a Facebook comment, the distraught mom said her daughter was left bleeding from the nose and mouth, suffered broken ribs, severe bruising and a suspected broken cheekbone.

