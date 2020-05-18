CNN:

Hong Kong (CNN)There were scuffles in Hong Kong’s parliament Monday as lawmakers fought for control of a key committee chair. Pro-Beijing and pro-democracy politicians have been arguing for weeks over the House Committee, which controls what bills are discussed by the semi-elected body.

Video courtesy of CNA channel

On Monday, they were due to elect a new chairman, with lawmakers who support the government expected to take control, clearing the path for a number of controversial bills — including one making it a crime to insult the Chinese national anthem. The meeting quickly dissolved into acrimony and scuffles, as lawmakers arrived to find a pro-Beijing politician, Chan Kin-por, sitting in the chairperson’s seat, according to Hong Kong’s public broadcaster, RTHK.

