A Utah state trooper might have saved a man’s life after springing into action and pulling his unconscious body from a car that came to rest on train tracks.

Trooper Ruben Correa was responding to a traffic stop when he got a call from dispatch notifying him of a car that was on train tracks not far from him.

A man, who is in his 20s, had a medical issue that caused him to careen off the road and land on the tracks.

Correa, searching with a spotlight, arrived at the scene and discovered that the driver of the car was still inside.

“I saw he was unconscious, so I opened his door [and] explained to him we’ve got to get out,” Correa said after the incident. “He wasn’t responding. Then I heard the horn from a train.”

Correa took a little more than 30 seconds to pull the man from the car and onto the embankment, just as the train smashed into the man’s red SUV.

