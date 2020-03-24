UC-Davis Health – Davis, CA:

UC Davis Health is taking steps to greatly expand its testing capabilities on-site, with the goal of running our own tests within a few weeks. We are doing this in full collaboration with Sacramento County Public Health and other public health agencies in order to take the pressure off other testing labs.

How is testing for coronavirus done?

Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a 6-inch long swab (like a long Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating the swab several times. The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing.




