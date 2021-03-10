Breitbart:

Will They be Banned?

Perhaps one day, we will hear whispery-voiced, gorilla-hugging Malthusian Sir David Attenborough talking wistfully about this threat to the marine environment on one of his politicised nature documentaries…

A BBC film crew has recorded heartbreaking footage of a once-beautiful coral reef in the Philippines choked with floating PPE equipment and discarded surgical masks.

Clearly this is a serious and growing problem.

According to the BBC report:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is washing up on coral reefs close to the Philippine capital, Manila. According to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank, during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak, the city could have been generating up to 280 tonnes of extra medical waste per day. Environmental groups are warning that the plastic inside face masks is breaking down and being consumed by marine wildlife. They’re urging the Philippine government to improve its handling of medical waste, to prevent further pollution of the seas.

…but I’m not holding my breath.

Today on BBC News… Divers find Philippine coral reef littered with blue surgical face masks (the single-use ones popular during the Covid-19 pandemic). https://t.co/eY8jqfHtGQ THREAD 1/10 pic.twitter.com/CPwQEJR0ah — Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) March 9, 2021

