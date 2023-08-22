Watch: Hawaiians Greet Joe Biden’s Motorcade with Middle Fingers

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday viewed the devastation wrought by the flames that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island, seeing for themselves the hollowed homes, structures and singed trees left behind by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport to console Hawaii Governor Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as well as members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation who came to the airport to greet them.

LANGUAGE WARNING ⚠️



WOW!!! Listen to how Maui residents respond to Biden as his motorcade passes by 😳



“Here he comes after 13 days.”



Do you think Maui residents are happy to see Biden?? 👇🏼🚨 pic.twitter.com/1m4B2mrqGW — TONY™️ (@TONYxTWO) August 22, 2023

The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before boarding Marine One for an aerial tour of the devastation caused by the fires. Biden later got a close up look of the wreckage in Lahaina, a historic town of 13,000 people that was virtually destroyed by the flames. His motorcade wound through the community of block upon block of hollowed out homes and structures, palm trees burnt to a crisp and endless debris. The couple is meeting with first responders and is being briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response. The Democratic president will deliver remarks paying tribute to the victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people since they erupted on Aug. 8. The Bidens interrupted a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area for the five-hour flight to Lahaina.

READ MORE