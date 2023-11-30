WATCH: Hamas ‘wanted to sacrifice thousands of children so Israel can take the blame,’ says son of Hamas co-founder

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, urged Israel on Tuesday to set a clear time limit for the Islamist terror organization to release all remaining Israeli and international hostages held in the Gaza Strip.Yousef, who has become a vocal opponent of Hamas, even urged Israel to kill Hamas leaders, including his own father, if the terror organization does not release the hostages.Yousef, who said he understands the Hamas mentality better than most people on the outside, emphasizes that neither Israel nor the international community can afford to release the “mass murderers” held in Israeli prisons in exchange for the hostages being held captive in Gaza.”Hamas has been waging psychological warfare against humanity,” he began.They want to release thousands of mass murderers back to the streets in return for the Israeli hostages. Israel cannot afford this, but also humanity cannot afford this because the release of mass murderers… means the death of many other innocent people,” Yousef said.

