This is astounding. Hamas fired rockets over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in the world for Muslims.



If one of the rockets strikes the holy site, it will be World War III. pic.twitter.com/r9cY2yM3Mm — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 15, 2023

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday evening, as both Jews and Muslims were participating in prayers, endangering the Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The rockets were intercepted and disabled by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, whose trails could be seen across the evening sky.

