WATCH; HAMAS ANIMALS BRUTALIZING WOMEN

Twisted Hamas fighters are seen parading a young woman’s naked and battered body through the streets of Israel, as unverified clips surfaced Saturday purportedly showing the sick aftermath of the terrorist organization’s surprise assault on the country.

The video, posted to X, formerly Twitter, appears to show the naked body of a young Israeli woman being paraded in the back of a pickup truck, while gun-toting terrorists chant “Allahu Akbar” — Arabic for “God is Great.”

Dozens in the screaming crowd surround the vehicle and chase after the gunman, echoing the deranged fighters’ cries and spitting on the woman’s body.

The Post could not independently confirm its authenticity, but it has already received more than 2 million views on X.

“These are the people world leaders want Israel to make peace with,” X user Jay Engelmayer wrote.

“These are the people [President Joe Biden] and the [United Nations] say are good people who deserve every consideration. Pray for Israel.”

“Disgusting. No other words,” another user wrote.

Another clip, which The Post was unable to verify, purportedly shows the body of bloodied Israeli solider being dragged out of a car in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian fighters before it is dropped on the ground. As strapped and masked men jump and cheer around the body, a maddened group of men swarm in to savagely kick the lifeless figure repeatedly.

