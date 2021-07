Rt.com:

A man wearing nothing but a pair of blue shorts scaled a church in LA and set its cross ablaze, local media footage shows, with the scantily clad arsonist then beating a hasty retreat across rooftops and powerlines.

Dramatic videos captured by local news agencies circulated on social media late on Wednesday night, showing the unidentified man as he climbed atop the Boyle Heights church and attempted to ignite a cross on its roof.

And then he started jumping between buildings! pic.twitter.com/NMjXiAnItc — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) July 8, 2021

