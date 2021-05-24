DNYUZ:

A group of about 50 illegal immigrants overwhelmed Border Patrol agents in Texas on Sunday, scaling fences and leaping over narrow streams after illegally entering the US, according to video captured by Fox News.

The video, taken by a drone, showed one agent in a pickup truck trying to capture more than a dozen migrants running on foot along a dirt road as another agent pursued more members of the group as they leaped over a stream near La Joya, Texas.

Two of the migrants fleeing along the road appeared to be handcuffed together, indicating they had escaped custody.

Eventually, the agents were able to capture about 20 of them – a group made up of mostly adult males, the report said.

Another group of migrants – about 53 people from Romania, Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras – surrendered to Border Patrol agents instead of trying to flee, the report said.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the border every single day and they’ve seen an 800% increase in the amount of fentanyl coming across the border,” he said. “They’ve seized, this year, enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the entire state of New York.”

