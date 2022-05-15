BREITBART:

Surveillance video captured the moment four suspects used a sledgehammer and crowbar to carry out a smash-and-grab robbery at a Yonkers, New York, jewelry store on Thursday, stealing what the store owner estimated was $100,000 in merchandise, police said.

In a release, the Yonkers Police Department (YPD) stated officers responded to the Golden Square Jewelry store in the 100 block of South Broadway at 5:20 p.m. after receiving a report of masked men using a sledgehammer to bust down the store’s front window. An investigation revealed the perpetrators used a crowbar in addition to the sledgehammer to break the window, the YPD said. Officers arrived within minutes, but the group had fled in a dark-colored SUV.

A search for the vehicle ensued, and it was subsequently located in the Park Hill neighborhood, police said. The suspects continued to flee in the vehicle, and officers pursued them before the vehicle crashed “into a residential home retaining wall on Marshall Road just east of Birch Road,” according to the YPD. Four suspects fled the SUV following the crash, two of whom were apprehended minutes later, while the third suspect was taken into custody within the hour.

“A neighborhood perimeter was established in the Park Hill and Tibbetts Park areas as Yonkers Police and Westchester County Police continued to search for the fourth suspect,” the YPD said.

He remains at large, though the YPD noted it had identified him.

