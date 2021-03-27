Fox News:

The delegation was led by Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, discusses his midnight trip to the banks of the Rio Grande with Ted Cruz.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has detailed how a Republican Senate delegation to the border, led by him, encountered human traffickers and cartel members yelling at them and taunting law enforcement — as they saw the crisis at the border up close.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

Video courtesy of Breitbart channel

“They’re getting paid $4-5000 a person to smuggle them into the country and… when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them,” he said.

Illegal immigrants are testing positive for Covid-19 at a SEVEN TIMES higher rate than that of American citizens.”

Republicans have been turning up the heat on the Biden administration over its handling of the surge at the border. They say that rapid reversals of Trump-era policies, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), and a narrowing of deportation priorities have encouraged migrants to make the often-dangerous journey north.

More at Fox News