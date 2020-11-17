The New York Post:

A New Yorker put his martial arts skills to use and thwarted an attempted baby-snatching in a Big Apple park last week, pinning the perp down for 15 minutes until authorities arrived, he said Monday.

Brian Kemsley, a 33-year-old Muay Thai coach, stepped in when he saw a man trying to grab a baby inside a stroller from a woman who was also holding another child in her arms last Monday in Madison Square Park.

“I was trying to get him away from the mother, and let her get away to safety … But toward the end of it, I was also trying to keep the guy safe from the mob,” he told The Post.

The NYPD said it responded to the park that day around 3:35 p.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, who was taken into custody and to Bellevue hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The foiled kidnapping — first reported by PIX11 — was captured on cellphone footage showing Kemsley tackling the man to the ground and holding him there.

As he was holding him, Kemsley said, he realized that the man, who kept itching for a fight, was also unwell, at one point appearing to think he was speaking to President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

