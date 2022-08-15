A homeless man who assaulted and allegedly attempted to rob an elderly man at a Hollywood restaurant was chased down and subdued by a good Samaritan until authorities could arrive.

Security camera footage captured the incident and was shared on YouTube by Amherst Technologies on Friday. Since being shared on Twitter on Saturday, the video has received over 500,000 views as of Sunday evening.

Watch: **Language Warning**

In the footage from the restaurant, a man, described as homeless, can be seen walking up to the elderly man, who is off-camera, and proceeds to assault him while allegedly stealing his wallet and phone.

Sitting nearby, the good Samaritan, who can be heard narrating the events of the footage, witnessed the assault and immediately chased the suspect down.

The footage then cuts to a street view where the narrator tackles the man while a wallet — presumably the elderly man’s — falls from the suspect’s hands and onto the street.

The homeless man can be seen punching the good Samaritan in the face before he is tackled to the ground.

READ MORE