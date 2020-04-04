Live Leak:

A girl jumped out of a coach to escape being quarantined after flying back to China from Germany on March 29.

The video, filmed in the city of Qingdao in Shandong Province and provided by local media, shows a girl jumping out of a coach with her belongings and attempting to run away.

The girl has been forced to quarantine now. According to a passenger on the same coach, the girl’s temperature was 37.7 C when she boarded the flight in Frankfurt, Germany and did not decrease after she landed Qingdao, China.

Based on the local regulations, people entering Shandong Province have to be quarantined for 14 days.

