WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand delivered an impassioned explanation of white privilege at the Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia.

“But this conversation about white privilege is so important,” the New York Democrat told the liberal gathering on Saturday. The 2020 presidential hopeful talked about the son of a woman she met in Youngstown, Ohio. “There’s going to be moments in his life that his whiteness protects him. His whiteness changes how he’s treated. When he walks down a street in a hoodie with a bag of M&Ms in his pocket, he won’t be shot.”

Gillibrand, 52, fought back tears as she explained various situations in which she said young men’s whiteness would protect them and touched on how she herself has experienced white privilege.