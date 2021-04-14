Red State:

For the third night in a row, Black Lives Matter rioters have descended upon Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where a group of them are gathered outside the police station and are apparently planning to overrun the building.

An unlawful assembly has been declared, but at the time of this writing, police are having a difficult time enforcing the curfew and dispersing the crowd. Independent journalist Andy Ngo reports that members of Antifa are also in the crowd.

As the group of non-peaceful protesters prepares to storm the Brooklyn Center police station, a woman yells to, “Get the white people in the front, bro! White people in the front!”

“Get the white people to the front!” #BLM protesters demand that whites be used as human shields as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center police station. They’ve been trying to break down the fence & are throwing projectiles. #antifa pic.twitter.com/2gW7bGK6lq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

Then she changes her verbiage slightly, saying, “White allies in the front! White allies in the front!” Over and over she screams for the white allies to get to the front. Ngo says the purpose is for the white people to be used as human shields, and that may very well be true.

Ngo also reported that an Antifa Twitter account posted a message Tuesday encouraging looting and rioting, telling participants that they’re “doing the right thing.

This antifa Twitter account is encouraging people to loot and riot more in an anonymously written “open letter.” #BLM #antifa pic.twitter.com/No8D9XYaH9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

And here’s the aftermath of Monday night’s looting frenzy:

Officials say about 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/GfZlvkLzy6 — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) April 13, 2021

