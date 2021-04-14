Red State:
For the third night in a row, Black Lives Matter rioters have descended upon Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where a group of them are gathered outside the police station and are apparently planning to overrun the building.
An unlawful assembly has been declared, but at the time of this writing, police are having a difficult time enforcing the curfew and dispersing the crowd. Independent journalist Andy Ngo reports that members of Antifa are also in the crowd.
As the group of non-peaceful protesters prepares to storm the Brooklyn Center police station, a woman yells to, “Get the white people in the front, bro! White people in the front!”
Then she changes her verbiage slightly, saying, “White allies in the front! White allies in the front!” Over and over she screams for the white allies to get to the front. Ngo says the purpose is for the white people to be used as human shields, and that may very well be true.
Ngo also reported that an Antifa Twitter account posted a message Tuesday encouraging looting and rioting, telling participants that they’re “doing the right thing.
And here’s the aftermath of Monday night’s looting frenzy: