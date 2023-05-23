The Democratic Party’s enthusiasm for new immigrants is pushing their African-American supporters out the back door, according to a Democratic African-American legislator in the Georgia House of Representatives.

I’m a sitting Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out.



I’m tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year. pic.twitter.com/wuMdVBeCki — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 20, 2023

“Every election year I hear ‘Black Lives Matter!” State Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-56) said in a tweet outlining her displeasure:

But do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except black children living in poverty that can’t read. We’ll send a million dollars to the border for immigrant services. But black communities? Not even a shout-out. I’m sorry, I don’t agree with this. I’m not backing down. I’m actually just getting started.

Mainor’s comments echo a growing concern among black citizens their interests are being subordinated to the establishment’s preference for migrants.

In Chicago, for example, blacks have organized to oppose their loss of power to immigrant voters, and to the placement of migrants in their neighborhood south of central Chicago. In Washington D.C., where blacks comprise 50 percent of the population, council members are complaining about the growing cost of aiding poor migrants.

Many comments and polls show that many blacks oppose large-scale migration — even as they also support government aid to migrants and Latinos.

READ MORE