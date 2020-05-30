Breitbart:

NOTE – Savage played portions of this in his Friday May 29 Podcast

George Floyd, the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has set off nationwide protests, is being remembered as a reformer of his Texas hometown who encouraged black youth to turn from violence before he was killed.

In a video shared by a friend this week, Floyd talks about the younger generation being lost, using guns, and children being killed. He said that while some men involved in street culture seem tough, they are actually living in fear, and he implores them to change their ways.

Video courtese of The Independent channel

Read more at Breitbart