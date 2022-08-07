A rocket launched by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fell short of its target in Israel and hit a Palestinian home within the Strip, killing several children, Israeli military officials said.

Palestinian media blamed Israel for the strike near a mosque in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, which saw seven people killed altogether, including four children.

Breaking news: a terrorist rocket misfire from Gaza has landed in Jabaliya (Gaza) and killed 9, including children. Despite that, Islamic Jihad is blaming Israel! The IDF investigated and confirmed there was no IDF operation in that area for hours before the attack. pic.twitter.com/75PNAUkp4T — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 6, 2022

But Israel Defense Forces officials said that no strike had been carried out in that area and further added that the military’s rocket detection system clearly showed the rocket being launched only to misfire and end up exploding inside the refugee camp.

“On our radar, we see the launch and impact and can see it was them failing and hitting themselves,” a spokesman said.

A second official said: “We have videos that prove beyond doubt that this is not an Israeli attack. It has been unequivocally proven that it was a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket launch.”

