WATCH: Gaza resident criticizes Hamas on Al Jazeera, reporter turns away and ignores him

Since the outbreak of war since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, much of the foreign media around the world has covered the war in a biased way and favored reports from the terrorist group. One of the networks that has received the most criticism from within Israel is the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, which broadcasts non-stop from the Gaza Strip.

In a short interview that was broadcast on Al Jazeera Tuesday from the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, a Gazan resident publicly criticized Hamas. “Why are the members of the organization hiding among the citizens?” the man asked.

Al-Jazeera reporter interviews a wounded elderly man at a Gaza hospital about how he got hurt.



His answer?



“Why is Hamas hiding among us civilians? Why don’t they go to hell and hide there instead?"



