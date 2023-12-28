Watch; Gay men attack crippled woman and her dog in wheelchair

A Florida couple had a complete meltdown at an airport in which they accused American Airlines employees of keeping their pet dogs away from them after their flight was delayed — and screamed at a woman in a wheelchair, viral video shows.

The pair, identified by the Daily Mail as 42-year-old Dustin Miller and his 40-year-old husband, Anthony Thorne, were filmed making a scene at the Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina.

“Hello, everybody!” Miller yelled to fellow travelers in a TikTok clip as he and Thorne waited to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale. “American Airlines f–ked us over!”

“Dustin. I’m not kidding,” Thorne, holding a Louis Viutton bag, shoots back while trying to calm his husband, who breaks away from his grip. “You don’t care about the girls?”

