BREITBART:

Tyson Fury put a decisive end to his three-bout trilogy with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder with a devastating stoppage of his own, in what has been hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight contests of all time.

The Brexit-backing British boxer’s first bout with Wilder, then then-WBC heavyweight champion, ended in a controversial split draw, with most pundits believing Fury had comfortably outboxed the American despite suffering an 11th-hour knockdown that appeared to be fight-ending before a sudden and dramatic recovery.

