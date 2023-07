Half a dozen foreign teens were arrested in Switzerland during a spree of violence and looting inspired by ongoing riots in nearby France over the weekend, according to reports.

Chaos broke out on Saturday night in Lausanne, a city in the French-speaking region of the Alpine nation.

#Lausanne zehma #emeutes sayez sah calmé vos 2007 qui bandes sur les français on est en Suisse Allloo 🤣🤣 c’est tropp pic.twitter.com/qlMjp0ocmm July 2, 2023