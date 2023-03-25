French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on camera stealthily removing a luxury watch from his wrist during a debate over raising the age limit for pensioners.

In the middle of his appearance on TV, Macron realized that he was wearing a watch worth 80,000 euros, so he quickly decided to take it off without anyone noticing pic.twitter.com/xIhQh4m7iL — Spriter (@spriter99880) March 23, 2023

The awkward incident was observed Friday during an interview with a French TV news program, where Macron, 45, appeared to have suddenly realized he was wearing the watch when he clanked it on the table.

The French president proceeded to put his hands under the table, then his left wrist magically reappeared sans the fancy watch.

News of the amazing disappearing watch trick went viral on social media, with some claiming the watch was worth upwards of $80,000.

However, keen internet investigators combed over old Macron social media posts and found the watch was a $2,400.00 BR V1-92 BLACK STEEL produced by Paris-based manufacturer Bell & Ross.

