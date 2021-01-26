Daily Mail:

Four girls aged 12 to 14 who have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl during a fight inside a Louisiana Walmart posted live videos on social media as the attack unfolded.

Police say a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested after the older girl died at a hospital after being stabbed inside the Walmart at Lake Charles on Saturday night.

The girls allegedly used a knife they had stolen from the store in the fatal attack and were spotted in a kitchen aisle just moments earlier.

Footage of the stabbing, which was posted on Facebook and Instagram live, showed one girl armed with what appeared to be a knife as the victim approached and lunged at her.

Authorities later released a surveillance image of that girl, who is one of the 13-year-olds, as she fled the store in a bid to track her down after the stabbing.

Videos showed the group of girls fleeing the store in a getaway car as one of them screamed: ‘Just stabbed somebody at Walmart’.

‘We just stabbed that b***h in her heart. We don’t give a f**k.’

Authorities have not yet confirmed who was driving the car.

Police initially named the 13-year-old wanted over the stabbing in a Facebook post when they were trying to track her down. The other three girls were not named.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Authorities have also not revealed a motive for the attack but police believe the confrontation may have started at a nearby movie theater.

One of the 13-year-old girls was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and the three others on charges accusing them as principals to second-degree murder. They have all been booked into the juvenile detention center.

